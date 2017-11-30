Positive change is visible in India: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that there has been a “positive change” in the mindset and self-confidence of the people ever since his government came to power in 2014.

“If we see the country as a living entity then the positive attitude that has come to India, was never before,” Modi said while addressing the inaugural session of the Hindustan Times Summit. Earlier the youth, women, farmers and the poor had minimal faith in the country’s resources, Modi said and added that now they trust the government and its resources.

Emphasising that the citizens of India in 2014 not just voted to change the government, Modi said that people wanted and therefore voted for “change in system that will be permanent, stable and irreversible”. “Every where in the country, someone had to fight with the system day and night. I am trying and have committed that there will be irreversible change — ease of living will improve,” said Modi.