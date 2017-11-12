Politicians demand action against those who are threatening Muslim Yoga teacher

New Delhi : Cutting across party lines, politicians called for action to be taken against those issuing death threats to a Muslim Yoga teacher in Jharkhand. BJP leader Nupur Sharma said, “It is absolutely unfortunate. Women are targeted adversely for singing song, acting in movie and now for teaching Yoga. Women have been guaranteed equal rights under the constitution of India. I see no reason why any religious cleric should come out and in this case, give her death threats.”

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande said, “I think the home ministry needs to arrest the person concerned. She is performing her duties and it is the government’s directive also to teach Yoga in schools.”

Muslim Yoga teacher, Rafia Naaz, has been receiving death threats for teaching yoga. Muslim clerics have reportedly issued a fatwa against her. Naaz said that she has been receiving these for last three years.

She added that stones were also thrown at her house. Naaz has been performing yoga since the age of four and has won many accolades for it.