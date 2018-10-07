Political Throwback! When APJ Abdul Kalam took his colleague’s children to an exhibition for this reason

A group of scientist at DRDO were working on a hectic project, and all of them were frustrated because of the work pressure. But none of them left the project, because they were loyal to their boss. And one day, a scientist came to his boss office and requested him that can he leave today little early at 5.30 pm as he has promised his children to take them to exhibition. And his boss said, “OK, You’re permitted to leave the office early today”.

The scientist started working and after lunch he got involved to such an extent in his work that he forgot the promise he made to his children. And when he saw the watch it was 8.30 pm. And suddenly her remembered that he had to take his children to exhibition. He looked for his boss, He was not there. Having told him in the morning itself, he closed everything and left for home.

Deep within himself, he was feeling guilty for having disappointed his children. He reached home. Children were not there. His wife alone was sitting in the hall and reading magazines.

He asked his wife were are the children, the wife replied “You don’t know? Your manager came here at 5.15 pm and took the children to the exhibition.”

The boss saw the scientist working so hard that he himself decided to take the children for exhibition. And he didn’t want his promise to be broken. A promise made by father to his children. And the boss was non other than Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.