Police arrest wanted naxal leader on secret family visit

Mahabubabad: The Mahabubabad police today arrested 45-year-old Gopanna alias Danasari Sammaiah who the police described as the ‘district secretary’ of the CPI(ML) New Democracy naxal outfit.

Speaking to the press, N.Koti Reddy, Superintendent of Police, Mahabubabad said that Gopanna was arrested from a house in G-Kotthuru Village of Kuravi mandal.

He said that an 8mm rifle, a kit-bag and naxal literature was recovered from the house.

The officer said that Gopanna had earlier managed to give police the slip yesterday after he was surrounded by a police team at his house. The officer added that Gopanna was on a secret visit to meet his wife and children.

The officer said that Gopanna was sent to police remand today.