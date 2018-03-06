PNB Fraud: Lok Sabha adjourned for the day 

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Tuesday amid protests over various issues, including the Rs 12,600 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ally Shiv Sena also joined the protests on Tuesday with its members coming near the Speaker’s podium demanding that Marathi be given status of classical language.

While Telugu Desam Party (TDP) members sought special status to Andhra Pradesh, AIADMK members wanted a Cauvery Management Board. The Congress and Trinamool Congress members were on their feet demanding a reply from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the PNB fraud. Many members raised slogans and held placards.

Amid the din, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar urged the Opposition members to take their seats and said if the House ran peacefully, everyone could raise their issues. “This is the second part of the Budget Session, we have to transact financial business. We also have to debate various demands for grants. If the house can run, everyone can raise their issues.

“I don’t understand why my friends from Congress are agitated. They wanted discussion on irregularities in banking, we are ready for that. The Finance Minister will reply,” he said. He said discussion on the alleged systemic irregularities in banking sector was listed in the business of the day following a notice by Congress members.

“Why are they afraid, why are they running away. Those who have committed crime should be punished. In all these years, whatever has happened should be discussed. The crimes and irregularities committed during the UPA (United Progressive Alliance) government, that should also be discussed,” he said. There was “no question” of saving anyone, the minister said. “The government is ready for discussion. The Opposition is running away.”

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge responded that they wanted a discussion under rules that entail voting. He said the party wants discussion on financial default of crores in various nationalised banks which resulted in the loot of public money. He said the perpetrators were “allowed to leave (India) despite complaints against them”.

As the din continued, the Speaker adjourned the House for the day. The House saw its first adjournment within minutes after 11 a.m. over the Opposition demands. This is the second day of the second half of budget session when the opposition forced adjournment of the Lok Sabha. The second half of budget session will conclude on April 6.