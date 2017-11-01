PM Narendra Modi wishes 5 states on their foundation day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday wished the people of Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and Karnataka on their foundation day.

“On the occasion of state’s foundation day, best wishes to the people of Madhya Pradesh who have made a significant contribution in the development of the nation,” he tweeted.

देश के विकास में महत्वपूर्ण योगदान देने वाले मध्य प्रदेश के निवासियों को राज्य के स्थापना दिवस की बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं।

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2017

In another tweet, Modi extended his greetings to the people of Chhattisgarh and wished that the state “touches new heights of development”.

छत्तीसगढ़ के निवासियों को स्थापना दिवस की बहुत शुभकामनाएं। विकास की नित नई ऊंचाइयों को छूता रहे छत्तीसगढ़! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2017

“Congratulations to the state of Haryana, which is rapidly moving towards development and strongly following the path of ‘Jai Jawan Jai Kisan’,” he wrote.

विकास के पथ पर तेजी से अग्रसर और जय जवान, जय किसान की भावना को साकार करने वाले हरियाणा के लोगों को स्थापना दिवस की ढेरों बधाई। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2017

He also passed on his greetings to the people of Kerala and Karnataka by writing tweets in their state languages — Malayalam and Kannada.