PM Narendra Modi victim of ‘political intolerance’, yet pursues inclusive growth: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Alwar: Although Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been a victim of “political intolerance”, yet he embarked on the path of “inclusive growth”, Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Monday as he laid the foundation stone for a proposed state-of-the-art educational institute here. The institute, to come up at Kohrapipli village in Kishangarh Bas of Alwar district, will be the first of the five proposed “world class” educational institutes. It will start functioning by 2020, Naqvi said.

Taking a potshot at the opposition, Naqvi said it is a tough challenge to kill the “termites of corruption” and remove the “stains of failures” inherited from the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime. “But Prime Minister Modi has been successful in fulfilling his commitment for the development of all sections of the society. He has worked with commitment to inclusive growth without any discrimination and he did not allow vote bank politics to dominate government’s decisions,” he said.

He said that the Modi government has worked on a “war-footing” to ensure “affordable, accessible and quality education to all the needy, poor students, including those from the minority communities”. The institute will have a modern skill development centre, educational facilities for primary and higher studies, Ayurveda and Unani science and sports facilities. The Minority Affairs Ministry has proposed 40 per cent reservation for girls in this institution.

“A three-member committee of the Ministry’s officials and members of Maulana Azad Education Foundation has been constituted to chalk out the entire process of this institute. “Soon, a detailed project report (DPR) will be prepared regarding construction and other process for the institute. The institute will be established through Public Private Partnership (PPP) model,” the Minister said.