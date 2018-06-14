PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate multiple projects in Chhattisgarh today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday will embark on a one-day visit to Chhattisgarh, where he will inaugurate multiple projects in the state. The Prime Minister will first inaugurate the Integrated Command and Control Centre in Naya Raipur Smart City.

Next, Prime Minister Modi will visit the Bhilai Steel Plant, where he will inaugurate a modernised and expanded part of the steel plant. According to an official release, “The modernization includes installation of cutting-edge technologies for improvement in productivity, yield, quality, cost competitiveness, energy efficiency and environmental protection.”

During the same event, he will lay the foundation stone for the permanent campus of Indian Institue of Technology (IIT) Bhilai. Moreover, he will unveil the commencement of phase-2 of BharatNet (Bharat Broadband Network Limited). “The BharatNet project envisages connecting Gram Panchayats with an underground optical fibre network,” the official release read.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate air services between Jagdalpur and Raipur. “He will also distribute laptops, certificates, and cheques etc. to beneficiaries under various schemes. He will also address a public meeting,” the official release further read. This is Prime Minister Modi’s second visit to Chhattisgarh in the last two months. The visit comes ahead of the assembly elections slated to be held in the state later this year.