PM Narendra Modi, South Korean President Moon Jae-in exchange greetings on International Yoga Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who described India as the home of the “yogi”, today exchanged greetings in Korean on the International Yoga Day.

In his message on micro-blogging site Twitter, Moon Jae-in said Yoga Day was a “festival” for yoga lovers. “I received a letter from Yogi’s home, Prime Minister of India, Modi, saying he would like to commemorate “World Yoga Day” together. I would like to congratulate the Prime Minister of India and the people of India,” he said, according to the translation of the Korean text by Google Translate.

Responding to the tweet, Modi thanked Moon Jae-in for his support towards International Day of Yoga. “I hope that many people in Korea will share happiness and peace with yoga. We look forward to seeing Mr Moon Jae – in India and look forward to moving forward with peace, progress and prosperity with our special strategic partner, Korea,” the PM said in his tweet in Korean.