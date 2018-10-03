Free Press Journal
PM Narendra Modi receives UN's 'Champions of the Earth Award'

— By PTI | Oct 03, 2018 01:51 pm
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was presented the UN’s Champions of the Earth Award by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres here Wednesday.

PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron were jointly awarded the UN’s highest environmental honour for their pioneering work in championing the International Solar Alliance and promoting new areas of cooperation on environmental action.

Addressing an event in Rajkot on Sunday, Modi had said cleanliness was an important aspect of Mahatma Gandhi’s life and the father of the nation was the most deserving candidate for the UN green award.


