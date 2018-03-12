PM Narendra Modi receives French President Emmanuel Macron in Varanasi

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi received French President Emmanuel Macron at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport here on Monday.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and state governor Ram Naik were present at the airport. Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Modi arrived in in the city. For the welcome of the French President, the Ganga Ghat of Varanasi has been decorated with flowers. The operation of the boats in the Ganga Ghat has been completely closed for the public.

The decorations have been made from Assi Ghat to Dashashwamedh Ghat. Cutouts of Prime Minister Modi and President Macron have been installed at the ghats as well. Both the leaders will attend multiple events in Varanasi. They will leave for Mirzapur, where they will inaugurate a solar power plant, before returning to Varanasi. Security has been beefed up in the city for their visit. In Varanasi, the two leaders will visit the Deen Dayal Hastkala Sankul and will interact with artisans and view a live demonstration of their crafts.

Prime Minister Modi and President Macron will then arrive at the famous Assi Ghat in Varanasi, where they will board a boat for a ride along the Ghats of the Ganga, culminating at the historic Dashashwamedh Ghat. Assi Ghat is the place where Prime Minister Modi officially began the ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan’ campaign in 2014. The Prime Minister will also host a lunch in honour of President Macron.

In the afternoon, the Prime Minister will flag off a train between Maduadih Railway Station in Varanasi and Patna. He will launch various development projects and address a public meeting at the DLW Grounds in Varanasi. President Macron arrived in India on Thursday for a four-day visit. The last visit of President Macron to India was in January 2016, when he was the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations. Prime Minister Modi had visited France in June last year.