PM Narendra Modi lands in Jodhpur for Unified Commanders’ Conference

Jodhpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Jodhpur Airport on Friday morning to participate in the Unified Commanders’ Conference. The Prime Minister was received by Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, Air Force Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa and Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba at the airport.

Prime Minister Modi was accorded ‘guard of honour’ at the Jodhpur airport. Prime Minister Modi laid a wreath and signed the visitor’s book at Konark War Memorial. Defence Minister Sitaraman, Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and commanders of all three wings of Indian forces will participate in the conference.

Before the conference, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated a three-day Army exhibition ‘Parakram Parv’ at Jodhpur Military Station, showcasing the might of the Indian Army and its contribution in nation building. Konark Corps is organizing this exhibition on Indian Army’s Combat Capability on the occasion of the second anniversary of surgical strikes across the Line of Control (LoC).