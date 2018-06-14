PM Narendra Modi inaugurates modernized Bhilai Steel Plant in Chhattisgarh

Raipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the modernised extension of Chhattisgarh’s Bhilai Steel Plant. The Prime Minister held a roadshow in Bhilai prior to his visit to the Steel Plant, while he also inaugurated the Integrated Command and Control Centre in Naya Raipur.

According to an official release, “The modernization includes installation of cutting-edge technologies for improvement in productivity, yield, quality, cost competitiveness, energy efficiency and environmental protection.” He is also slated to lay the foundation stone for the permanent campus of Indian Institue of Technology (IIT) Bhilai.

Additionally, he will unveil the commencement of phase-2 of BharatNet (Bharat Broadband Network Limited).

“The BharatNet project envisages connecting Gram Panchayats with an underground optical fibre network,” the official release read.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate air services between Jagdalpur and Raipur and will also distribute laptops, certificates, and cheques etc. to beneficiaries under various schemes.

This is Prime Minister Modi’s second visit to Chhattisgarh in the last two months. The visit comes ahead of the assembly elections scheduled to be held in the state later this year.