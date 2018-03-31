PM Narendra Modi greets nation on Hanuman Jayanti
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted the nation on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. “Greetings to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti,” the Prime Minister tweeted.
आप सभी को हनुमान जयंती की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।
Greetings to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. pic.twitter.com/lFxxnhoqhh
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 31, 2018
Tagged with: greeted Hanuman Jayanti Nation Prime minister Narendra modi