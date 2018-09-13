PM Narendra Modi greets everyone on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wished the nation on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. “Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi,” the Prime Minister wrote on Twitter. The Hindu festival is dedicated to the Lord of new beginnings, Ganesha.

The celebration is marked with the installation of the deity’s idol at home and at elaborate pandals. The 10-day festival ends with the final immersion – also called the Visarjan – of an idol of Lord Ganesha. Celebrated with great fame in India, especially in Maharashtra, a unique effort has been made in Aurangabad city, where the Swami Ganesh Pratishthan Mandal installed an eco-friendly Ganesh idol in Kharadi village of Aurangabad. Devotees in Bengaluru also added a touch of eco-friendliness in their celebrations as they made an idol using sugarcane, shunning Plaster of Paris (PoP).