PM Narendra Modi gets emotional remembering police sacrifice
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday got emotional while remembering the sacrifice of police personnel who laid their lives in the line of duty since Independence. “You have foiled several conspiracies that were attempted to create fear and insecurity in the country. The conspiracies which do not come out ever. The valour for which you never praised publicly. Every peaceful moment of the country and countrymen is the result of your commitment towards your service,” Modi said while dedicating the National Police Memorial (NPM).
October 21 is observed as the Police Commemoration Day every year in memory of the policemen killed at Hot Springs in Ladakh by Chinese troops on this date in 1959. The memorial, erected on 6.12 acres of land in Chanakyapuri at the northern end of Shanti Path, is built in the memory of 34,844 police personnel who have been killed in the line of duty since 1947, with 424 losing their lives this year.
Modi said the day is a moment to remember every personnel who have been fighting terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and maintaining peace and security there
He lauded the personnel who have been providing security in Maoist-affected areas in the country, saying: “You are doing great job and moving very fast in the direction to establish peace. If the Naxal problem is decreasing, if the people belonging to that areas are joining in main stream, it is because of your great effort. “We are now feeling your valour and sacrifice in northeast in form of peace. You have a great role in the development of northeast region of the country.”
Modi said that this was also a moment to remember those who are providing help in disaster like situation whose service is not so much discussed. “In disaster situation, you have seen people of NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) and SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) personnel, but no one knows that the persons adorned in Khaki are our police personnel”, said Modi, being emotional.
Taking a moment’s pause, the Prime Minister said: “The country will never forget their courage, service and sacrifice. People don’t know that who held the responsibility when a building collapses, when boat capsizes in river and floods affect areas. I congratulate to these police personnel.”
JUST ARRIVED
- Shocking! Delhi man murders wife in front of 2-year-old daughter; sits beside body for a day
- Jammu and Kashmir: 3 militants killed in encounter in Kulgam, 3 civilians dead
- NCW urges I&B Ministry to direct media houses to form internal probe panel for workplace harassment
- We should have a civil conduct on social media: Swara Bhasker on online bullying, trolling
- China: 2 killed, 20 workers trapped in coal mine accident
EDITOR’S PICK
Ways to avoid the fallout of Trump’s sanctions on Iran
United States president Donald Trump has prohibited US Banks from undertaking receipts and payments with Iran beginning November 4th. Global…
Trade war slows down Chinese economy
There are telltale signs that China’s trade war with the US has begun to bite the Chinese. Much as the…
The Comptroller and Auditor General’s (CAG ) report for the years 2006-07 to 2016-17 makes a starling revelations about the…
Uddhav takes on Modi yet again
It is usual for Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to needle the BJP and its top leadership especially Prime Minister…
We all worship Durga, but why do women suffer?
The ten-day extravaganza of Durga Puja, which has just ended in Bengal, recalls the Kolkata dramatist Rudraprasad Sengupta saying in…