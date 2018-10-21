PM Narendra Modi gets emotional remembering police sacrifice

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday got emotional while remembering the sacrifice of police personnel who laid their lives in the line of duty since Independence. “You have foiled several conspiracies that were attempted to create fear and insecurity in the country. The conspiracies which do not come out ever. The valour for which you never praised publicly. Every peaceful moment of the country and countrymen is the result of your commitment towards your service,” Modi said while dedicating the National Police Memorial (NPM).

October 21 is observed as the Police Commemoration Day every year in memory of the policemen killed at Hot Springs in Ladakh by Chinese troops on this date in 1959. The memorial, erected on 6.12 acres of land in Chanakyapuri at the northern end of Shanti Path, is built in the memory of 34,844 police personnel who have been killed in the line of duty since 1947, with 424 losing their lives this year.

Modi said the day is a moment to remember every personnel who have been fighting terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and maintaining peace and security there

He lauded the personnel who have been providing security in Maoist-affected areas in the country, saying: “You are doing great job and moving very fast in the direction to establish peace. If the Naxal problem is decreasing, if the people belonging to that areas are joining in main stream, it is because of your great effort. “We are now feeling your valour and sacrifice in northeast in form of peace. You have a great role in the development of northeast region of the country.”

Modi said that this was also a moment to remember those who are providing help in disaster like situation whose service is not so much discussed. “In disaster situation, you have seen people of NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) and SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) personnel, but no one knows that the persons adorned in Khaki are our police personnel”, said Modi, being emotional.

Taking a moment’s pause, the Prime Minister said: “The country will never forget their courage, service and sacrifice. People don’t know that who held the responsibility when a building collapses, when boat capsizes in river and floods affect areas. I congratulate to these police personnel.”