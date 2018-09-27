Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#BiggBoss12
#RafaleDeal
#AadhaarVerdict
#FuelPriceHike
#AsiaCup2018
#NarendraModi
Home / India / PM Narendra Modi enquires about well being of naval officer Abhilash Tomy

PM Narendra Modi enquires about well being of naval officer Abhilash Tomy

— By PTI | Sep 27, 2018 08:59 pm
FOLLOW US:

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke with Naval office Abhilash Tomy who was rescued from high seas following a mishap during a solo circumnavigation sailing tour. The 39-year-old naval officer was left adrift 3,500 kilometres from western Australia with a serious back injury when he was rescued through an internationally coordinated effort on Monday.

A solo competitor in the Golden Globe round-the-world race, he was badly injured during a storm that damaged his vessel in the Indian Ocean on Friday. “Spoke to @abhilashtomy and enquired about his wellbeing. Every Indian is praying for his quick recovery. I also compliment the teams that were involved in his rescue,” Modi tweeted.

The prime minister said he has fond memories of his meeting with Tomy when he came with the team of INSV Tarini. Modi also posted a couple of photographs with the naval officer.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • Excess of Aadhaar injurious to health

    Aadhaar is good but an excess of it can be injurious to your health. That, in a nutshell, is the…

  • Bank mergers: Abracadabra! Mess vanishes!

    There is trouble that is bubbling inside India’s financial cauldron. The three witches cackle, stir their brooms in the broth,…

  • Better being unique than being the best

    The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the legality of Aadhaar restricting it to disbursement of social benefits and junking its…

  • Last days of CJI

    The 45th Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra has just three days to go before he vanishes into history…

  • An avoidable act

    It is sheer brazenness that the government has arranged to have the University Grants Commission to issue a circular to…