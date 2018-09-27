PM Narendra Modi enquires about well being of naval officer Abhilash Tomy

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke with Naval office Abhilash Tomy who was rescued from high seas following a mishap during a solo circumnavigation sailing tour. The 39-year-old naval officer was left adrift 3,500 kilometres from western Australia with a serious back injury when he was rescued through an internationally coordinated effort on Monday.

A solo competitor in the Golden Globe round-the-world race, he was badly injured during a storm that damaged his vessel in the Indian Ocean on Friday. “Spoke to @abhilashtomy and enquired about his wellbeing. Every Indian is praying for his quick recovery. I also compliment the teams that were involved in his rescue,” Modi tweeted.

I have fond memories of my meeting with Abhilash, when he came with the team of INSV Tarini. pic.twitter.com/Yefo9l4Ksu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 27, 2018

The prime minister said he has fond memories of his meeting with Tomy when he came with the team of INSV Tarini. Modi also posted a couple of photographs with the naval officer.