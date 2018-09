New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the death of Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang. “Deepest and heartfelt condolences to the Party, nation and people of Vietnam and to the family of … Tran Dai Quang,” Modi tweeted.

“We have fond memories of his great friendship for India and his successful state visit in March this year,” he said. Quang, 1, died on Friday after a prolonged illness in Hanoi.