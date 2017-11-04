PM Narendra Modi can create history by changing narrative on Jammu & Kashmir: Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has an unprecedented mandate and can create history by changing the narrative on Jammu and Kashmir. In a series of tweets, Mufti demanded for autonomy and self-rule in the Valley.

Mufti took to Twitter and said “Democracy is a battle of ideas and dialogue is the only way forward. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has an unprecedented mandate and can create history by changing the narrative on Jammu and Kashmir”. (sic)

Mufti further tweeted, “The country should take advantage of Jammu and Kashmir’s geostrategic location and revive its traditional routes to foster greater economic activity. Article 370 is the nation’s commitment to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and therefore should be honoured.” (sic)

Chief Minister, who attended the Express Adda event in New Delhi yesterday, stated that the central government has finally taken an important step towards reconciliation.

“This is the beginning of a political process. The Centre has finally taken a very serious step forward. When Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) spoke on Independence Day, the message was clear that he wants reconciliation, a process of rapprochement, to be the mainstay of the government’s Kashmir policy. I knew that they were looking for a credible face since August. The appointment of this interlocutor, a retired officer whom we know very well, is part of that process of reconciliation… it is an important move forward,” she said.