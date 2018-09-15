Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#BiggBoss12
#GaneshChaturthi2018
#RahulGandhi
#FuelPriceHike
#AsiaCup2018
#NarendraModi
Home / India / PM Modi’s blue-eyed boy A K Sharma in CBI weakened notice against Mallya, allowed him to flee: Rahul Gandhi

PM Modi’s blue-eyed boy A K Sharma in CBI weakened notice against Mallya, allowed him to flee: Rahul Gandhi

— By PTI | Sep 15, 2018 03:50 pm
FOLLOW US:

AFP PHOTO / MONEY SHARMA

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged that it was the “blue-eyed boy” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the CBI who weakened the lookout notice against fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya and allowed him to flee the country.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi alleged that it was AK Sharma, a Gujarat-cadre officer in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), who played a crucial role in weakening the lookout notice against Mallya. He also alleged that the same officer played a key role in the escape plans of fugitive diamond traders Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi.

“CBI Jt. Director, A K Sharma, weakened Mallya’s “Look Out” notice, allowing Mallya to escape. Mr Sharma, a Gujarat cadre officer, is the PM’s blue-eyed-boy in the CBI. The same officer was in charge of Nirav Modi & Mehul Choksi’s escape plans. Ooops…investigation! (sic),” he wrote on the microblogging website.


Gandhi and his party have accused Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley of “helping” Mallya to flee the country after defaulting on bank loans. The Congress has demanded Jaitley’s resignation over the issue and a probe into how Mallya escaped.

The 62-year-old tycoon, who is on bail on an extradition warrant since his arrest in April last year, is fighting extradition to India on charges of fraud and money laundering amounting to around Rs 9,000 crore. Gandhi’s tweet came days after Mallya claimed that he had met Jaitley before leaving the country in March, 2016. “I met the finance minister before I left,” the liquor baron had told reporters Wednesday outside the Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London, where his extradition case is being heard. Jaitley has, however, denied the charges against him.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • Justice granted

    The observation of the Supreme Court that a former scientist of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Nambi Narayanan was “unnecessarily…

  • CJI mantle for Justice Ranjan Gogoi

    The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has saved itself from scathing criticism and huge embarrassment by appointing Justice Ranjan Gogoi as…

  • Now, Ranjan Gogoi has to tolerate ‘noisy judges’

    There is nothing in common between the 46th Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi with his retired brother judge…

  • Should Narendra Modi trust Americans?

    Narendra Modi. Pic/PtiIndia’s foreign policy options in respect of Russia, China, Iran and other countries with which the United States has problematic…

  • Foreigners to the fore again

    editorial, Foreigners, Draft National Register of Citizens, Assam, BJP, Amit ShahThe moment the Draft National Register of Citizens was published, omitting over forty lakh names from the list pertaining to…