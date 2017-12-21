PM Modi urges people to Share ideas for 2017’s last ‘Mann ki Baat’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged people to share their ideas for this year’s last edition of his radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ slated for December 31. “The final ‘Mann Ki Baat’ of 2017 on the final day of the year… Looking forward to your inputs for the programme on 31st,” Modi tweeted.

“Dial 1800-11-7800 and record a message for ‘Mann Ki Baat’. You can also write on the MyGov open forum,. “Ideas for #MannKiBaat can also be shared on the specially created forum on the ‘Narendra Modi Mobile App http://nm4.in/dnldapp,” he added. Mann Ki Baat is a radio programme hosted by Modi on the last Sunday of every month to address the nation. It is simultaneously broadcasted on All India Radio, DD National and DD News.