PM Modi, Tharoor, Raghuram Rajan shortlisted for book award



— By FPJ Bureau | Oct 03, 2018 08:20 pm
Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor and former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Raghuram Rajan have been shortlisted in the popular category for the 16th edition of the Raymond Crossword Book awards.

Modi’s name features in the Children’s Books category for “Exam Warriors”, Tharoor’s in Non-fiction category for “Why I Am A Hindu”, and Rajan’s in Business and Management category for “I Do What I Do”.

Several other well-known writers, including Arundhati Roy, Ruskin Bond, Amish Tripathi, Devdutt Pattanaik and Ravi Subramanian are also in the running in different categories. Sudha Murthy is leading the nominations for three different titles.


