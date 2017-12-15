PM Modi renews call for simultaneous polls

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again on Thursday called for a national consensus on holding simultaneous elections of the Lok Sabha and the State Assemblies every five years. He broached the issue with the leaders of all parties at a meeting convened by the government on the eve of the Parliament session beginning on Friday.

Modi said all parties should rise above political considerations on this issue “so that development projects may be implemented across the country in full force, rather than being interrupted by frequent elections.” He pointed out how various government works come to a standstill during the elections due to the Model Code of Conduct.