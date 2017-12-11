PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in Gujarat

New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address three rallies in election-bound Gujarat’s Patan, Nadiad and Ahmedabad on Monday, where polling is scheduled for the second phase on December 14.

While, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi will address four rallies in Tharad, Viramgam, Savli and Gandhinagar on the same day, an official said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah will also address four rallies in Saigam in Banaskantha district, Enclave and Barsad in Anand and Dabhoi in Vadodara.

The first phase of Gujarat assembly elections on Saturday saw a 66.75 per cent turnout, according to final figures released by the Election Commission on Sunday.

The counting of votes will take place on December 18. Gujarat has been under the BJP’s rule for the last 22 years.