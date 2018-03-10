PM Modi, French President Macron to hold delegation level talks today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday will hold delegation level talks in the national capital.

During the talks, both the leaders are expected to review the progress achieved in bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest. Several agreements are expected to be signed in various areas.

French President Macron will be accorded ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in the morning. The visiting leader will also meet President Ram Nath Kovind and Minister of External Affairs (MEA) Sushma Swaraj will call on him.

French President Macron arrived yesterday, who is on a four-day India visit, and was received at the airport by Prime Minister Modi in a special gesture. Briefing media in New Delhi yesterday, Joint Secretary in the MEA K. Nagaraj Naidu said, “India has a very deep engagement with France in several areas including space”.

“Issues of maritime security and terrorism will be discussed during the visit of French President,” Naidu added.

The visit aims at strengthening the bilateral economic, political and strategic dimension of engagement between the two countries. Besides, the visit is also aimed at forging not only strong manufacturing and technology partnerships but also greater people to people contacts. The India-France CEO’s Forum will also take place during the visit.

The bilateral trade between India and France from April 2016 to March 2017 reached 10.95 billion dollars. France is the ninth largest foreign investor in India with a cumulative investment of over six billion dollars from April 2000 to October 2017.