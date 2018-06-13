PM Modi Fitness Video: These hilarious memes and jokes on PM’s exercise routine will make you ROFL

Earlier we saw Indian skipper Virat Kohli accepted fitness challenge #HumFitTohIndiaFit from cabinet minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on social media and after completing it Virat challenged PM Modi on Twitter and he got positive response from PM, and now Modi has posted his fitness video on Twitter and captioned it “Here are moments from my morning exercises. Apart from Yoga, I walk on a track inspired by the Panchtatvas or 5 elements of nature – Prithvi, Jal, Agni, Vayu, Aakash. This is extremely refreshing and rejuvenating. I also practice breathing exercises. #HumFitTohIndiaFit”.

The video includes his morning routine, like walking and breathing exercise, but one exercise which grabbed everyone’s eyeballs was stretching on rock. It became humorous content for the social media users. And by evening jokes and memes started flooding on Twitter on it. So here are some of the best memes which will take you on a laughter ride.

You vs the guy she told you not to worry about.#FitnessChallenge pic.twitter.com/BAaZbPfxX0 — Dr. Dang (@Trozanmind) June 13, 2018

This video took 4-5 hrs to shoot, that was indeed hard workout.

Thanks to my cameraman for that patience which turns out to be his #FitnessChallenge .#HumFitTohIndiaFit pic.twitter.com/re2ratlUw2 — Narendra Godi (@TrollModii) June 13, 2018

Pic 1&2: What Modiji Doing Pic 3&4: How Bhakt looking at it 🙈#Fitnesschallenge pic.twitter.com/r4avTOdI1j — Sarcasm™ (@SarcasticRofl) June 13, 2018

When you are already high on magic mushrooms and you knock back a few too many of desi daru (Meme via Whatsapp)#FitnessChallenge pic.twitter.com/kH9hLr6PeS — Arnab Goswami (@unoffarnab) June 13, 2018

#FitnessChallenge Modijee holding his breath waiting for Acche Din pic.twitter.com/8WMt2Ea7Je — Wideawakegentile (@The_Indian_Goy) June 13, 2018

PM Modi also challenged Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, and Table Tennis champion Manika Batra. While Batra accepted the challenge, Kumaraswamy, turned it down, indicating that he is too busy governing his state.