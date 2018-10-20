PM Modi expresses sorrow over demise of Bihar MP Bhola Singh

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed sorrow at the demise of Lok Sabha member Bhola Singh. “Anguished by the demise of Lok Sabha MP from Begusarai, Shri Bhola Singh Ji. He will be remembered for his outstanding service to society and efforts towards the development of Bihar,” he tweeted.

Modi said his thoughts are with Singh’s family and supporters in this hour of grief. According to reports, the 82-year-old veteran parliamentarian died at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital here, where he was admitted three days ago. Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan condoled the demise of Singh, saying his death was a big loss for Bihar.

She said Singh was very actively involved in social work and it was a big loss for the sector too. Union Health Minister J P Nadda also offered his condolences and prayed that God grants Singh’s family enough strength to cope with the loss.