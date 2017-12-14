PM Modi commissions India’s 1st indigenously-built Scorpene submarine ‘INS Kalvari’ to Indian Navy

Mumbai, Marking an important milestone, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday commissioned and dedicated to the nation the country’s first indigenously-built Scorpene-class submarine ‘INS Kalvari’ into the Indian Navy.

This is the first conventional submarine to be inducted into the Indian Navy after more than 17 years even as the navy’s submarine arm celebrates it golden jubilee in 2017.

The submarine, incorporating state-of-the-art features has been built by the Mazagaon Dockyard Ltd under its Project 75, with technological collaboration from DCNS, France.

Also present on the occasion were Maharashtra Governor C.V. Rao, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre, French Ambassador to India Alexandre Zeigler and Chief of Naval Staff Sunil Lanba, besides many others.