Piyush Goyal hails sanitary pad dispensers installation in Rajdhani Express

New Delhi: Hailing the first-of-a-kind initiative of onboard sanitary pad dispensers in Mumbai-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Railway minister Piyush Goyal announced that there are “plans to extend this facility to other trains as well”.

He took to his Twitter handle to speak on the same, “In a first of its kind initiative, Indian Railways installed sanitary pad dispensers in Mumbai-New Delhi Rajdhani Express on International Women’s Day. Railways plans to extend this facility to other trains as well. The move is hailed by female passengers.”

On the occasion of International Women’s Day on Thursday, a sanitary pad dispensing machine was installed in a coach of Mumbai-New Delhi Rajdhani Express. Western Railways Chief Spokesperson Ravinder Bhakar said it has been installed on a trial basis and the move would be extended to other trains as well.

“This is the first train in India in which a sanitary pad dispensation machine has been installed. It is useful for women passengers in long-distance train journeys. We will extend this plan in other trains as well,” Bhakar told ANI. The sanitary pads will be available at the cost of Rs 5.