PIL on Gorakhpur tragedy to be heard today

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court will today hear the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in regard with the Gorakhpur tragedy in which at least 30 kids died in 48 hours at Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College’s Nehru Hospital on August 10 and 11.

Activist and advocate Dr Nutan Thakur said that PIL will be heard before the bench of Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Daya Shankar Tiwari. Thakur further said the PIL asserts that the State government and its agencies have been trying to defend the entire incident by negating the facts emerging in media about deaths taking place due to oxygen failure, which gives a message that they are trying to hide facts and shield certain guilty persons.

The PIL seeks judicial enquiry in the matter so that the true facts emerge and guilty do not remain unpunished. The PIL also prays for issuing directions to the State government so that such incidents do not happen again. The PIL further seeks complete enforcement of previous High Court order about complete ban of private practice by government doctors.