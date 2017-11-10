Free Press Journal
PIL seeks ban on Padmavati, Allahabad HC says approach Censor Board

— By PTI | Nov 10, 2017 11:25 am
Lucknow: The Allahabad High Court has asked a petitioner, seeking a ban on the movie “Padmavati” on the ground that it allegedly propoagates the practice of Sati, to approach the Censor Board with his plea. A division bench of justices Vikram Nath and Abdul Moin yesterday refused the interfere in the matter.

The petitioner Kamta Prasad Singhal had pleaded that under the Sati (Prevention) Act, the practice was banned and even its propagation was banned and made punishable. Citing the said provision, the petitioner claimed that the movie shows women committing sati and therefore, should be banned.

Declining to go into the merits of the matter, the bench said the petitioner has another forum where he could appeal for his grievance.


