Physically challenged girl gangraped in Chhattisgarh; 2 held

Rajnandgaon: A 13-year-old physically challenged tribal girl was allegedly raped by two Class 12 students in Rewadi village in Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon district, police said. The accused, aged 17, have been apprehended. The incident happened on Thursday when the girl, who is disabled by hands, was alone at her home under the Laalbaag police station limits, a police officer said.

As per preliminary information, the two youths barged into her house and allegedly raped her before fleeing, the officer said. The girl’s mother came to know about the incident after she returned home and then approached the police. The accused have been held under Section 376 (D) (gangrape) and 350 (criminal force) of the IPC, he said.