Periyar University 2018 result: UG, PG exam result to be announced soon at periyaruniversity.ac.in

The Periyar University is expected to announce the results of UG, PG examination soon. The exams for the undergraduate and post graduate courses was conducted in April 2018. The University has not confirmed the result declaration time yet but it will be available soon. The result will be available on the ‘onlinetn’ portal- periyaruniversity.ac.in. Earlier, the University had declared the results of the Periyar Institute of Distance Education (PRIDE) on June 15 and was expected to declare the UG and PG results at the same time. However, the results were postponed.

Steps to check PG and UG 2018 results

Step 1: Click on the direct link for the UG/PG results page.

Step 2: Enter Registration Number and Date of Birth.

Step 3: The results will displayed and can be printed out for reference.

The university will open up the registration process for revaluation and re-totalling of marks after the UG and PG results 2018 are declared. Students applying for revaluation and re-totalling can do it at the university website.