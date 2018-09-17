‘People target Sangh out of fear of its increasing power,’ says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

New Delhi: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday said the organisation has emerged as a “power” in the country and many people target it out of fear. “Its (RSS) work gets advertised automatically when its power increases. And when its work gets popular, then people try to learn more about it. And then few people target Sangh out of fear of its increasing power which is quite natural,” he said at an outreach event here.

The three-day event, the first of its kind programme by the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), titled “Future of Bharat: An RSS Perspective”, began here on Monday but invited opposition political leaders kept away. “This programme has been organised for people to understand the RSS because today it has emerged as a power in the country which is felt by the world,” he said

He said that a lot of debate takes place over RSS. “Debate and discussion should take place but for the debate reality should be known,” he said. “The work of Sangh is unique and beyond comparison,” he said. “And thus from known to unknown it is impossible to understand Sangh.” He said that because RSS had a unique identity, it gets popular amongst people and its workers do not run to advertise its work.