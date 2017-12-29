Parvathy cyber bullying case: 20-year-old arrest over Kasaba misogyny issue
Kochi: One more person has been arrested in connection with the case of cyber bullying of award-winning actress Parvathy, the police said today.
A 20-year-old youth was taken into custody from Kollam yesterday and his arrest recorded today by the Ernakulam South Police probing the matter. He has been charged under non-bailable sections under Information Technology Act and Indian Penal Code, the police said.
He is the second person arrested in connection with the case.
A 23-year-old man identified as Printo from Wadakkancherry in Thrissur was arrested on December 27 for allegedly bullying Parvathy over social media. Printo, who was remanded to judicial custody, secured bail from a court here yesterday, police said.
In her complaint, Parvathy has alleged that she was abused and viciously trolled on social media for terming as “misogynistic” some dialogues in a film starring top actor Mammootty.
The ‘Qarib Qarib Singlle’ actor was trolled and abused on various online platforms after she claimed that the dialogues in the film were “misogynistic”. She had submitted the screenshots of the trolling along with the complaint.
