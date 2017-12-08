Partial restrictions in Srinagar to prevent anti-US protests
Srinagar: Authorities imposed partial restrictions in Srinagar on Friday to prevent separatist-called anti-US protests, police said. Senior separatist leaders including Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umer Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik have called for post-Friday prayer protests against US President Donald Trump’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
The restrictions have been imposed in Nowhatta, M.R.Gunj and Safa Kadal areas in old Srinagar, the police said. Mirwaiz Umer Farooq has been placed house arrest while Syed Ali Geelani already continues to be under house arrest. Heavy contingents of police and paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were deployed in the three areas.
