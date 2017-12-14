Parsi woman married outside community can enter fire temple, says Supreme Court

New Delhi: In a landmark decision by the Supreme Court, a Parsi woman, who was barred from entering fire temples and Towers of Silence after marrying outside the community, was today granted the right to enter a Parsi temple in Gujarat. The woman, Goolrukh Gupta, had approached the Apex Court challenging an Ahmedabad High Court order.

The five-judge Constitution bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra was hearing the case.

According to reports, In 2012, the Gujarat High Court said that under the Special Marriage Act, she had ceased to be a Parsi and that her religion automatically changed to that of her husband. She, however, continued to practice as a Parsi and has challenged the High Court verdict on the grounds that the Special Marriage Act does not require either husband or wife to renounce their religion.