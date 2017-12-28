Parliament witnesses ruckus over Anant Kumar Hegde’s ‘drop secular’ remark

New Delhi: Parliament witnessed much ruckus on Wednesday as the Opposition sought removal of Minister of State for Skill Development Anant Kumar Hegde (49) from the Union Ministry for his comments at a public meeting that the government would soon amend the Constitution to remove the word “secular” from its preamble.

The pandemonium constrained the government to distance itself from the remarks inside and outside the House. “The Government does not subscribe to views expressed by Hegde,” union minister Vijay Goel told the Rajya Sabha. Outside parliament, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “The government has already said it is not on the same page with Hedge. Only five days are left now in the session. I hope Opposition will come on board now.”

However, Hegde did not clarify his comments at all and the Opposition was adamant that it wants the minister’s resignation. (Hegde, a hardcore RSS man, is 5-time MP from Uttara Kannada in Karnataka.)

Result: The Rajya Sabha was repeatedly adjourned in the first half as the opposition member trooped into the well after Opposition leader Ghulam Nabi Azad demanded Hegde’s resignation, saying one who has no faith in the Constitution has no right to be a minister or even an MP.

In the Lok Sabha, Congress members protested in the well all day amid repeated adjournments with Mallikarjun Kharge slamming Hegde for ridiculing those who claim to be ‘secular’. Kharge said Hegde had gone to the extent of claiming that the ‘seculars’ do not know their mother or father or whose blood runs in their veins, and angrily asked: “Are they then bastards?”

Speaker Sumitra Mahajan was quick to rule that such a word will not go in the records and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar pointed out that the obnoxious abuse was never uttered by Hegde. He insisted that Hegde was being misquoted.

In the Rajya Sabha, agitated Opposition members wondered whether this was an insult to Babasaheb Ambedkar, as a framer of the Constitution, provoking BJP member Subramanyan Swamy to assert that the “secular” word was not inserted by Ambedkar in the Constitution but by the Indira Gandhi government, and so it is the Congress that had insulted him.

During the pandemonium, Minister of State for Social Welfare Ramdas Athavale intervened to assert that Prime Minister Modi always has good things to say of Ambedkar while it is the Congress which had insulted him by not installing his statue in the Central Hall.

WHAT HEGDE HAD SAID

“We will respect the constitution, but the constitution has changed several times and it will change in the future too. We are here to change the constitution.’’