Parliament Winter Session: Congress stages walkout from Lok Sabha over PM Modi’s Pak meeting remark

New Delhi: The Congress party on Tuesday staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha after seeking an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remark on his predecessor Manmohan Singh on an alleged ‘secret meeting with Pakistani officials’.

The members of the Congress party also shouted slogans, saying, “Narendra Modi maafi maango.” Before the walkout, the Congress also demanded a clarification from Prime Minister Modi over his allegation.

The leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad, said, “Dr Manmohan Singh ji’s integrity and loyalty to the country has been questioned. The prime minister should come in the House and make it clear.”

Amid Congress’ uproar in the Rajya Sabha, Union Finance Minister and Leader of the House Arun Jaitley said, “We will certainly invite all my colleagues, including leader of the opposition and try and discuss, find a solution to the issue.”

During a poll campaign in Gujarat, Prime Minister claimed that Manmohan Singh, former vice president Hamid Ansari had attended a secret meeting at Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar’s house in Delhi in which Pakistani envoy and foreign minister of the neighbouring country also participated.

“The meeting had run for three hours and the next day, Aiyar called me “Neech” (low-born),” the prime minister said.

On Monday, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the same issue. The winter session of Parliament began on December 15 and will conclude on January 5 next year.