Parliament: Bill to set up National Medical Commission introduced in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: A Bill for setting up a National Medical Commission that seeks to replace the Medical Council of India (MCI) was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Friday by Health Minister J.P. Nadda.

The Bill would lead to the constitution of a National Medical Commission for development and regulation of all aspects relating to medical education, medical profession and medical institutions and a Medical Advisory Council to advise and make recommendations to the Commission.

As the Health Minister moved the Bill for introduction, opposition members said that the Bill should be sent to a Standing Committee. Nadda, however, said that the Bill has been prepared based on the suggestions of a Parliamentary Committee, after which it was introduced.

The Bill would also lead to constitution of four Autonomous Boards. These would include the Under-Graduate Medical Education Board to regulate medical education at undergraduate level.

The Post-Graduate Medical Education Board to regulate medical education at postgraduate level; the Medical Assessment and Rating Board to carry out inspections and to assess and rate the medical institutions. Besides, the Ethics and Medical Registration Board to regulate professional conduct and promote medical ethics amongst medical practitioners and medical professionals.

It would also maintain a national register of all licensed medical practitioners and a national register of AYUSH practitioners, who have qualified the bridge course.

The Commission would also give recognition of medical qualifications granted by universities and medical institutions in India and outside India and qualifications granted by statutory and other bodies in India. It would also hold a uniform National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for admission for undergraduate medical education and the National Licentiate Examination for admission for postgraduate medical education.