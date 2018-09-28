Parakram Parv: These events are being held to honour valour of Indian Armed Forces on 2nd anniversary of surgical strikes

Many events are going to be conducted throughout the country on the second anniversary of surgical strikes carried out by the Indian Army across LoC. On September 29, 2016, the Indian Army carried out surgical strikes on seven terrorist launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC) as a response to an attack on its base in Uri earlier that month. The Army had said its special forces inflicted significant casualties on terrorists waiting there to cross into Indian territory.

The government has decided to observe the day as ‘Parakram Parv’, commemorating the valour and sacrifice of the armed forces, on the 2nd anniversary of 2016 cross-LoC military strikes. Events at 53 locations in 51 cities across the country will be conducted from 28-30 September. The overall theme of the event is going to be ‘valour’ of the armed forces.

In New Delhi, a three-day main event will be organised at India Gate lawns during 28-30 September. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would inaugurate the event on September 28. Various events have also been planned at nine military stations in Delhi.

The programme will start with a bugle call at 6.30 p.m. on September 28. Movies and photographs depicting valour and courage of the armed forces will be shown. Huge canvas/ digital signing walls for sending messages to the soldiers will help citizens connect with them.

#ParakramParv,28-30 Sep 18. India Gate, NewDelhi. Stalls will showcase various facets & include Weapon & Equipment display, Selfie Points, Digital & Electronic wall for writing messages & audio visual programme. 3PM to 10PM on 28 Sep 18. 11AM to 10PM on 29-30 Sep18 #पराक्रमपर्व pic.twitter.com/Q8Sk88bYJ1 — ADG PI – INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) September 28, 2018

Letters addressed to soldiers by school children will also be on display. The event will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Visitors will get the opportunity to see captured weapons used by terrorists that have been brought from Jammu and Kashmir. Military equipment such as artillery guns and small arms will also be on display.

Besides the military band, a few renowned singers will also perform at the event. Singer-composer Kailash Kher and lyricist Prasoon Joshi will be performing a song dedicated to the surgical strikes. Kailash will be performing at India Gate with his band Kailasa on September 30. He will sing the surgical strike anthem along with some other songs.

UGC had also asked universities across the country to celebrate the second anniversary of surgical strikes. In Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi, an event is going to be held to celebrate the valour of Indian Army. Vice-Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar had earlier informed that university will observe ‘Surgical Strike Day’ on September 29. During the event, NCC will take out parade and demonstration with some other similar activities.

In Mumbai, Indian Navy has planned a two-day event starting September 29. The event will take place in Ballard Pier Cruiser Wharf at Naval Dockyard in Mumbai. The event will be organised by Western Naval Command. The entry for the event venue will be from Tiger Gate.

During the event, exhibition stalls and video walls will be set up. An exhibition will showcase the valour of armed forces, display of ships, submarines, aircrafts, arms and equipment models. Ships will be open to public. NCC cadets and schoolchildren will visit ships, submarines and air stations. Moreover, schoolchildren will be encouraged to participate in letter-writing, card and poster competitions to honour valiant soldiers.

#ParakramParv, 28-30 September 2018. Venue: India Gate #NewDelhi. Live band, music concert, movies, motivational talks, equipment display & many more activities. 3PM to 10PM on 28 September 18. 11AM to 10PM on 29-30 September 18 #पराक्रमपर्व pic.twitter.com/b2FzBqGLaQ — ADG PI – INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) September 27, 2018

In Goa, a similar programme like that of Mumbai will be organised by Navy. Goa Naval Area has planned a series of events to celebrate the occasion. The events will be organised from September 28 to 30. People will be allowed to visit Naval Aviation museum at Dabolin in South Goa.

School children can visit naval ships and air station. Firefighting and physical training demonstration by Indian Navy personnel will be conducted at INS Mandovi, Verem, in North Goa. A short film on Military/Naval operation will also be screened. Various types of aircrafts, arms, graffiti by children, naval band display will be held.

बैरी दल को ललकार गिरी,

वह नागन सी फुफकार गिरी।

था शोर मौत से बचो बचो,

वीरों की तलवार गिरी।#ParakramParv, 28-30 September 2018. Venue: India Gate #NewDelhi & 35 other locations all over the country. #पराक्रमपर्व pic.twitter.com/7M9ZXxmlu0 — ADG PI – INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) September 26, 2018

With Agencies inputs