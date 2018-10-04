Panel rejects pleas for early release of convicts in Jessica Lal, Priyadarshini Mattoo murder cases

New Delhi: The Delhi Sentence Review Board Thursday rejected pleas for early release of convicts in the Jessica Lal, Priyadarshini Mattoo and Tandoor murder cases, an official said. The panel, headed by Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain, reviewed the applications of Manu Sharma, the killer of Jessica Lal; Santosh Singh, convicted in the Priyadarshini Mattoo murder case; and Sushil Sharma, convicted in the infamous Tandoor murder case, and rejected them.

“The board has rejected early release applications of all the three convicts,” the government official said. The official also said that the board recommended release of 22 convicts on completion of their sentences and rejected 86 other cases.