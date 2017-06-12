Pakistani Bollywood ‘fan’ crosses Wagah border, lands in Amritsar Jail

There is no doubt that Pakistanis love Bollywood movies. But, now with the increase in tensions between the two neighbouring countries, it is no longer easy to find a Bollywood movie playing at a theatre in Pakistan. Thus, many are left with no option but to find cheap pirated CDs from CD shops that dot every locality in the cities of Pakistan. However, some love Bollywood a little more. One such person was a 21-year-old from Swat in Pakistan, Abdullah a resident of Shahdara Watkey area of Mingora, and a big fan of Bollywood, who wanted to meet the Indian stars. He left his house on May 24 and reached Wagah border the next day. He was lodged in Amritsar jail after he crossed over without a visa or other documents.

Now, his family members are making frantic appeals for his release. According to his family, Abdullah is ‘Bollywood star-crazed and mentally unstable’. He crossed into the Indian side at Wagah. But it is still unclear that how exactly the crossing took place, with no police source in Amritsar saying it is likely that he crossed over the fencing behind the seating area for the evening parade on the Pakistani side. Meanwhile, the Border Security Force (BSF) has declined to comment. The youth was produced in court and was sent to judicial custody. He is now in Amritsar Jail.

On Saturday, Abdullah’s father Zarawar Khan and his elder brother held a press conference in Mingora pleading for his release. Meanwhile, in a letter to the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, Zarawar has written that his son left home on May 24 without informing the family and that they learnt about the incident at Wagah involving their son from Pakistani television channels.

The 21-year-old’s family has appealed to the Indian authorities to release him as a ‘goodwill gesture’.

The first time screening Bollywood films in Pakistan was banned outright was in 1965, after its war with India. The ban continued until 2007 when it was lifted by military dictator General Pervez Musharraf. After that, Bollywood became popular among Pakistanis. But, the often diplomatic tiffs has an effect on the film industry.

Last year, following an attack on an Indian military camp, in which four suspected Pakistani militants killed 17 Indian soldiers, tensions spiked. Pakistan artists were expelled from Bollywood and in a tit-for-tat response, Pakistan banned the screening of Indian films.