Pakistan vs Australia 1st Test at Dubai! Live cricket score; LIVE streaming: When and where to watch in India, live coverage on TV

After a six months long wait Australia returns to play Test cricket, they will face Pakistan in the first Test of the two-match Test series at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

They have a tough few weeks ahead because they have an inexperienced squad and they are playing outside their home. However, new coach Justin Langer would be happy to see Mitch Marsh, Nathan Lyon and Travis Head on their apex form

Pakistan also have some problems. They have dropped their star bowler Mohammad Amir, they have only played two Tests and some of their players are out of form.

LIVE telecast of Pakistan vs Australia 1st Test at Dubai will be shown on these channels.

Pakistan vs Australia 1st Test will telecast on the Sony Six. The match will begin from 11.30 am while the toss will take place at 11.00 am.

Where you can watch online LIVE streaming of Pakistan vs Australia 1st Test at Dubai?

