Pakistan violates ceasefire in Rajouri, Poonch districts

Jammu: Pakistan today violated the ceasefire twice by shelling mortars and firing from small arms on forward posts and civilians areas along the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir, drawing retaliation from the Indian side, the Army said.

There have been nine ceasefire violations in the past four days and total 12 along the LoC and the IB in Jammu region since January 1 in which one civilian was killed and seven others were injured.

“Pakistan Army initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics RPG and recoilless rifles from 0930 hours in Naushera sector along the Line of Control in Rajouri district today,” defence spokesman Lt. Col. Manish Mehta said.

“The Indian Army posts are retaliating strongly and effectively and the firing is presently on,” he said.

Earlier, Pakistan carried out indiscriminate firing from 0500 hours to 0545 hours in Bhimbher Gali sector along the Line of Control (LoC), he said. There were three ceasefire violations on June 12.