Pakistan violates ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch sector

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir): The Pakistan Army on Friday violated ceasefire yet again along the Line of Control (LoC), initiating unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars. The Indian Army is strongly retaliating, and the firing is underway. This fresh attack comes a day after Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing in the same area on Thursday.

This unprovoked firing has been continuously witnessed from the Pakistani side across the border, in which many Indian security personnel and civilians have lost their lives. The ceasefire violations, which amounted to 228 in 2016, have reached 503 this year, as of October 5. Further details are awaited.