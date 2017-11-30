Padmavati Row: Protest march against Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movie in Lucknow

Lucknow: A ‘jauhar swabhiman yatra’ was taken out by some activists here who demanded a ban on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film ‘Padmavati’. Carrying posters of ‘Padmavati‘ and placards against the movie and its director, the activists donning saffron headgear raised slogans against the movie.

The yatra (march) converged at the GPO park later in the day where the activists chanted slogans against the period drama.

The activists also carried a picture of Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav’s younger daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav, who has been targeted by fringe groups after her purported dance performance at a family function on the ‘ghoomer’ song of the yet-to-be-released movie went viral on the social media.

Various groups and political leaders have accused Bhansali of distorting history in the movie by using a romantic dream sequence between the legendary Rajput queen Padmini and Alauddin Khilji, a claim denied by the filmmaker.

Historians are divided over whether Padmini actually existed.