‘Padmavati Row’: Body of man found hanging in Jaipur with a message ‘Padmavati ka virodh’

Jaipur, The body of a 40-year-old man was found hanging from the outer walls of Nahargarh Fort here on Friday morning, with the message “‘Padmavati’ ka virodh” – in protest against the film “Padmavati”.

The message, written on the stones near the fort wall adjacent to the body, read, “Hum putle nahin jalate….latkate hain” (we don’t burn effigies, we hang them).

“It is early to comment on it as the matter is under investigation. The identity of the man, around 40-years-old, is yet to be ascertained,” Satyendra Singh, DCP Jaipur (North), told IANS.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Padmavati” has been mired in controversies since its shooting started. Activists of the Karni Sena, a Rajput community, besides other groups have been protesting against the movie, claiming the film “distorts” historical facts.

“They are trying to defame queen Padmavati by distorting historical facts. It is not acceptable,” an activist of the Karni Sena said.

Activists of the Karni Sena earlier this month vandalised a theatre in Kota, Rajasthan, over reports that it was showing a trailer of “Padmavati”. A Karni Sena leader threatened actress Deepika Padukone, who plays the lead in the movie, with physical harm.

The release of the movie, earlier scheduled for December 1, has been deferred.