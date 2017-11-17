‘Padmavati’ dragged to Supreme court again

New Delhi: A lawyer on Friday filed a fresh petition in the Supreme Court against ‘Padmavati’ film seeking removal of objectionable scenes from the movie. The Apex Court said it would consider the plea, but refused to give any date for hearing. Lawyer, Manohar Lal Sharma, filed a fresh plea in the Top Court seeking deletion of objectionable scenes from the film.

Earlier on November 10, the Supreme Court rejected the petition filed against the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s magnum opus ‘Padmavati’, saying the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has not yet issued a certificate to the movie.

A three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra and comprising Justices A. M. Khanwilkar and D. Y. Chandrachud, dismissed the petition filed by three individuals.

While dismissing the petition, the top court said the CBFC is an independent body and the court should not intervene in their jurisdiction. The three individuals had approached the court seeking a stay on the film, saying their sentiments were hurt. The film has been embroiled in a spate of controversies ever since its inception.

The period drama starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor has been facing protests from various communal groups, including Shree Rajput Karni Sena, for allegedly tampering historical facts.

The Karni Sena, which demolished the sets of the movie in Jaipur and thrashed Bhansali, had warned the director of dire consequences on showing distorted historical facts.