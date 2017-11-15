Padma Bhushan Hindi poet Kunwar Narayan passes away at 90
New Delhi: Eminent Hindi poet and Jnanpith awardee Kunwar Narayan passed away here at his home today morning. He was 90.
According to family sources, Kunwar Narayan was in coma since July 4 after suffering from brain haemorrhage. He will be cremated at Lodhi crematorium today evening, sources said.
“A fine intellect, a critical and rigorous rasik of music, cinema, poetry and philosophy, and a civilized human being, Kunwar Narayan will be sorely missed for his unfailing generosity, calm, inspiring intellect and creative presence,” Ashok Vajpeyi, Hindi poet and Raza Foundation managing trustee, said.
Born on September 9, 1927 in Uttar Pradesh’s Faizabad, Kunwar Narayan was known for his poetry, stories and critiques. Apart from his first poetry collection “Chakravyuh”, which is considered a landmark in Hindi literature, his other works including “Atmajayee”, “Apne Samne”, “Koi Dusra Nahi”, and “In Dinon” put him on the forefronts of the literary world. Along with other famous poets, he also made it to “Tisra Saptak”, a literary series, edited by poet and journalist Agyeya.
While he received positive response for “Akaaron Ke Aas Paas”, a collection of stories, his collection of literary criticism, “Aaj aur Aaj se Pehle”, is also considered among his best works.
The Hindi poet was honoured with Jnanpith Award in 2005 and Padma Bhushan in 2009. He was also bestowed the Premchand Award, Kabir Samman, Vyaas Samman, Shalaka Samman, Tulsi Award, Hindustani Akademi Award for “Atmajayee” and Sahitya Akademi Award for “Koi Doosra Naheen” among others.
